Health career scholarships available

FARMINGTON – The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is once again offering health career scholarships. The scholarships will be presented to students pursuing careers in the health care field in need of financial assistance who reside in Greater Franklin County, including Livermore Falls and Livermore.

To be eligible, the applications must be completed and returned by May 7. Applicants must also have been accepted to a school of their choice by that date.

The Auxiliary will select two recipients for the $600 scholarships. The funds will be awarded following the successful completion of the first semester of post-secondary school.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Shannon Smith, Auxiliary president at 778-4726.