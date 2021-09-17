Health network offering vaccines at the Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON – A new fixture at Maine’s agricultural fairs alongside the harness racing, farm animals and food are COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

New this year, Franklin Community Health Network is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as well as flu shots at the Farmington fair, Monday-Friday from noon – 4 p.m. Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible to get the vaccines. And both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine can be received at the same time.

The shots will be administered by staff from NorthStar and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County. To find them just look for the Healthy Community Coalition’s 34 – foot Mobile Health Unit parked near the grandstand.

For those individuals who receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, a follow-up visit will be needed 28 days later. Those details will be provided when they are given their COVID-19 vaccination card after their shot.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and in our community. Waiting any longer is too long. Get vaccinated.

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair runs from September 19 – 25.