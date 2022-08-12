Healthcare workers thanked for continued hard work through the Covid-19 Pandemic

KINGFIELD – On Wednesday August 3, the employees at Mt Abram Regional Health Center were treated to a luncheon from the board of directors of Mt Abram Health Center Corporation. The luncheon included two salads and four varieties of sandwiches along with the famous Orange Cat Cafe cupcakes. The board of directors wanted to thank all HealthReach staff for their hard work and commitment during the past two and a half years. All healthcare workers are still facing an uphill battle with covid still around. They strive to help every patient that calls or comes through the door. Please help us show appreciation and kindness to all healthcare workers.