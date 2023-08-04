HealthReach announces completion of Mt. Abram Health Center renovations

KINGFIELD – HealthReach is excited to announce that recent renovations to its Mt. Abram Regional Health Center have been completed.

The renovations enhance local healthcare service offerings and capacities. Changes include a new lab space, a new nurse’s station, and newly reconfigured waiting room and offices that allow for easier and more convenient patient navigation. These changes are already reducing patient wait times. New offices for the Connector and Care Manager provide a more comfortable meeting space for confidential and supportive patient assistance. General updates – such as new paint, flooring, and cabinets – have helped to refresh the look, feel, and function of the building.

On July 21, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center staff were happy to welcome community members to an Open House. HealthReach invited visitors to view the upgrades to the facility, enjoy free refreshments and HealthReach-branded items, and meet with their local care team. Despite rain, the event was a success and Kingfield staff are excited for future community events.

Since its establishment in 1986, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center has been in Kingfield – in a building that once hosted a thriving family-owned grocery and general store. HealthReach is excited to see these latest changes maximize the capacity and usefulness of this important historical community hub. Today, the practice serves more patients than ever. As both stewards of and servants to the community, HealthReach reaffirms its commitment to the community with this investment.

If you have not yet made it in, please feel welcome to stop into the practice and see the results of the renovations for yourself. HealthReach looks forward to being here for you for years to come.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center, founded in 1986, is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare – inclusive of behavioral health and dental services – to residents from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 48-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources. The contents above are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the official views of or an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.