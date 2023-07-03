HealthReach announces Open House during Kingfield Days

KINGFIELD – Mt. Abram Health Center is excited to welcome the community to their Open House. As

part of the annual Kingfield Days community celebration, the Mt. Abram Open House will take place

on Friday, July 21, from 1-3 p.m. at Mt. Abram Health Center (25 Depot Street, Kingfield).

The open house will be a chance for everyone in the area to come see recent upgrades to their facility.

FREE barbecue will be available to snack on, and local community health center staff will be on hand to

chat.

Since its establishment in 1986, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center has been located in a historic Kingfield

building – once home to a thriving family-owned grocery and general store. HealthReach is excited to see

the latest updates to the building maximize the capacity and usefulness of this important community hub.

Today, the practice serves more patients than ever before. As both stewards of and servants to the

community, HealthReach reaffirms its commitment to the people of Kingfield and nearby towns with this

investment in their recent renovations.

If you have not yet made it in, please join the Mt. Abram Health Center Open House to see the results of

the renovations for yourself.