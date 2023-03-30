HealthReach offering free public COVID-19 booster clinics

KINGFIELD – HealthReach is pleased to announce FREE public COVID-19 booster shots available at locations across Central and Western Maine. The Mt. Abram Regional Health Center clinic will open to everyone – patients and the public – from 8 a.m. to noon on April 1, 2023. No appointment is necessary during this time period. Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is on Depot Street in Kingfield.

HealthReach is offering Bivalent Moderna boosters through these clinics. These boosters are available to any fully-vaccinated individuals ages 6 and up, regardless of their primary vaccination series – Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and other brands. These shots will be offered completely free of charge, and are offered on a first-come, first-served walk-in basis for anyone eligible to receive their updated shot. More information can be found at HealthReach.org

Booster clinics will be held across 10 HealthReach locations in Maine. In addition to the Kingfield location, sites to hold a COVID-19 Booster Clinic include: Belgrade Regional Health Center, Bingham Area Health Center, Lovejoy Health Center (in Albion), Madison Area Health Center, Rangeley Family Medicine, Richmond Area Health Center, Sheepscot Valley Health Center (in Coopers Mills / Whitefield), Strong Area Health Center, and Western Maine Family Health Center (in Livermore Falls). Addresses for each location can be found on our website, at www.HealthReach.org/Contact