HealthReach partners with the Center for Tobacco Independence

WATERVILLE – Connie Coggins, HealthReach President & CEO, is happy to announce a new partnership between HealthReach Community Health Centers and The MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence (CTI). CTI administers the statewide tobacco treatment contract on behalf of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Under this partnership, CTI supports HealthReach in expanding its tobacco treatment services by providing staff with enhanced skills and resources. CTI provides staff training, technical support, and data monitoring to ensure that HealthReach staff have what they need to support patients in treatment.

Coggins shares, “Our long-term collaboration with the Center for Tobacco Independence has been strengthened by partnering in a grant-funded effort in 2024. This effort has brought training opportunities for our staff to improve our engagement with patients in addressing tobacco use and offering resources—such as The Maine QuitLink—to help patients become tobacco-free.”

This partnership is a part of HealthReach initiatives in 2024 and beyond to broaden access to Substance Use Disorder services and education, and to decrease barriers that prevent patients from getting the help that they need. By integrating evidence-based tobacco treatment into routine healthcare services, HealthReach improves health outcomes and reduces the burden of tobacco-related disease. For more information about CTI and the additional resources and trainings they provide, visit CTIMaine.org.