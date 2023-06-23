HealthReach welcomes Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Amy Peters

FRANKLIN COUNTY – This July, HealthReach Community Health Centers staff from across Franklin County – at practices in Kingfield, Rangeley, and Strong – welcome Amy Peters, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, to the team.

Peters earned her Master’s degree in Nursing from Walden University in Maryland. Previously, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Marian University in Tennessee. Amy brings a wealth of nursing experience, and a philosophy that focuses on compassion for each patient’s lifestyle and individual needs.

Peters shares, “Everyone wants a chance to be heard… to be respected… to be well. This is the cornerstone of my professional ethos. I look forward to joining and serving your community. Meet you soon!”

Peters joins the existing mission-driven, values-focused care teams at the Strong Area Health & Dental Center, Rangeley Family Medicine, and the Mt. Abram Regional Health Center. Welcome aboard, Amy Peters!

Strong Area Health & Dental Center, Rangeley Family Medicine, and Mt. Abram Regional Health Center are all part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare – inclusive of behavioral health and dental services – to citizens from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 48-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources. The contents above are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the official views of or an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.