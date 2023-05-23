HealthReach welcomes return of Allen Wicken to Governing Board of Directors

WATERVILLE – Connie Coggins, President & CEO of HealthReach Community Health Centers, is pleased to announce the return of Allen Wicken, PT, PTMS, of Rangeley to the HealthReach Governing Board of Directors.

After earning his Master’s degree in Physical Therapy from Duke University, Allen joined Maine Medical Center as a Physical Therapist. He was promoted to Director of the Physical Therapy Division just one year later. 16 years later, he joined IMPACC, inc. as an Ergonomics Consultant, while at the same time joining the Center for Tobacco Independence at MaineHealth as their Clinical Outreach Specialist. Following several busy years with the Maine Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association – including two terms as president – Allen joined staff at the association’s headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, as Associate Director of the Practice & Research Division.

Wicken is a prolific volunteer, dedicated to serving his community. He served 14 years as a member of the Leadership Board of the Maine Chapter of the American Lung Association. He has also previously held several high-profile positions, including as Vice-Chairperson on the Maine Governor’s Council on Physical Activity, and as a Board Member with the Healthy Community Coalition.

Wicken’s many years as a clinician and in healthcare leadership roles have led to his perspective regarding HealthReach: “My first five years on the HealthReach Board of Directors have shown me how talented the organization really is. Its staff and leadership are deeply committed to the very best health services for its twelve rural communities – including the Rangeley Region, where my wife and I have lived for the past 23 years – across Central and Western Maine. I am excited to return to serve on its Board once again.” Please join us in thanking Wicken for his continuing service to the people of Maine!

The HealthReach Board has seen three new members elected in 2023 – Michelle Kelley, James Higgins, and Lisa Landry. Returning Board Members include the full slate of 2023 officers: Rep. Jack Ducharme, as Chair; Bruce Harrington, as Vice Chair; and John Opperman, as both Secretary and Treasurer.

HealthReach Community Health Centers is a Federally Qualified Health Center consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare – inclusive of behavioral health and dental services – to citizens from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 48-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources. The contents above are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the official views of or an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.