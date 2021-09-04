Healthy Community Coalition announces September Mobile Health Unit events

FARMINGTON – The Healthy Community Coalition or HCC announces its upcoming schedule of free Mobile Health Unit events in which a variety of health screenings and education will be offered at each location. Screenings offered include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis.

The September schedule is as follows: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rangeley IGA; Wednesday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-noon, Edmunds Market, Phillips.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance to help cover these costs. Information offered includes COVID-19, cancer prevention, substance use prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and tobacco recovery support. Free fresh produce will be distributed when available, while supplies last.

From Sunday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. the unit will be at the Farmington Fair. Each day will feature a special topic and guest medical provider.

Flu shots will be provided at all September events, if available.

All individuals attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

To schedule an appointment or for more information contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.