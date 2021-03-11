Healthy Community Coalition to distribute Farmers to Families food boxes

FARMINGTON — On Friday March 12, Tuesday March 16, and Friday March 26, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will distribute food boxes containing fresh produce, meat, dairy products, and a gallon of milk to families throughout Franklin County through the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Farmers to Families is a government sponsored program in which the USDA awards vendors to procure, pack, and deliver combination food boxes to non-profits in states across the country. The opportunity benefits farmers, growers and consumers who have all been impacted financially by COVID-19.

Distribution will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. while supplies last in the HCC parking lot located at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, which is approximately ¼ mile west of Franklin Memorial Hospital. Masks are required.

All are welcome to receive a free box. Businesses who would like to receive boxes for their employees who may be working during the distribution days can make arrangements in advance.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.