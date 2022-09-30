Healthy Living for ME Network announces free workshops in October

MAINE – The Healthy Living for ME network has announced the workshops that will be starting up across the state in October. Topics addressed by the workshops include managing chronic conditions and chronic pain, improving fitness and balance, and managing diabetes.

Healthy Living for ME welcomes referrals from healthcare providers. The network’s evidence-based programming can help patients manage and prevent conditions before they become more serious or result in emergency situations.

“Our October workshops include a few being offered by two new partners in the network, Catholic Charities of Maine and Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital. We’re so pleased to be able to continue to expand our network and provide more access to free and low-cost resources that help Mainers improve their health and wellness,” said Maija Dyke, Business Manager of Healthy Living for ME.

The workshops starting in October are:

A Matter of Balance – This workshop emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

A Matter of Balance is being offered in-person in Presque Isle by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Aroostook Agency on Aging. The workshop begins on October 3, 2022 and will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30am-11:30am through October 31, 2022.

Living Well for Better Health – This workshop helps participants deal with ongoing conditions such as diabetes, COPD, arthritis, and high blood pressure. Topics covered include: handling frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and evaluating new treatments.

There are two in-person sessions of Living Well for Better Health launching in October; one in Caribou and one in Fairfield. A third session will also be offered online.

Healthy Living for ME network partner, Cary Medical Center is offering Living Well for Better Health in person in Caribou. The workshop begins on October 3, 2022 and will be held on Mondays, 10:00am-12:30pm through November 14, 2022.

Healthy Living for ME network partner, Catholic Charities of Maine is offering Living Well for Better Health in person in Fairfield. The workshop begins on October 6, 2022 and will be held on Thursdays, 9:00am-11:30am through November 10, 2022.

Healthy Living for ME network partner, Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital is offering Living Well for Better Health online. The workshop begins on October 6, 2022 and will be held on Thursdays, 4:00pm-6:30pm through November 10, 2022.

Bingocize – This workshop combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education with the goal of increasing older adults’ functional fitness, health knowledge, and social engagement.

Bingocize is being offered online by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Aroostook Agency on Aging. The workshop begins October 3, 2022, and will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, 2:00pm-3:00pm through December 12, 2022.

Better Health Now with Pain – This workshop is designed for those who experience long-term pain; their friends, family, and/or caregivers are also welcome to join. Participants in this workshop receive a toolkit in the mail and work with a leader either by themselves or in small groups. Topics covered include pacing and planning, medication management, and the Moving Easy Program.

Better Health Now with Pain is being offered over the phone by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Spectrum Generations. The workshop begins October 6, 2022 and will be held on Thursdays, 1:00pm-2:00pm through November 10, 2022.

Living Well with Chronic Pain – This workshop is designed for people who are dealing with persistent pain such as back pain, post-surgical pain, headaches, and other ongoing pain. Topics covered include: dealing with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and evaluating new treatments.

Living Well with Chronic Pain is being offered online by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Aroostook Agency on Aging. The workshop begins on October 11, 2022 and will be held on Tuesdays, 1:00pm-3:30pm through November 15, 2022.

Better Health Now – This workshop is designed to help those living with chronic conditions, including heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, or other conditions. Participants in this workshop receive a toolkit in the mail and work with a leader either by themselves or in small groups. Topics covered during the workshop include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain, and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments.

Better Health Now is being offered by phone by Healthy Living for ME network partner, MaineGeneral’s Peter Alfond Prevention and Healthy Living Center. The workshop begins on October 12, 2022 and will be held on Wednesdays, 3:00pm-4:00pm through November 16, 2022.

Living Well with Diabetes – This workshop is designed to help people with type 2 diabetes learn how to live well. Topics include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers.

Living Well with Diabetes is being offered in-person in Augusta by Healthy Living for ME network partner, MaineGeneral’s Peter Alfond Prevention and Healthy Living Center. The workshop begins October 17, 2022 and will be held on Mondays, 12:30pm-3:30pm through November 21, 2022.

Though the workshops are free for participants, registration is required. Family, friends, caregivers, and supports of participants are also welcome to register and participate. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register online at www.healthylivingforme.org.