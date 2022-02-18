Healthy Living for ME offering workshops this month

This March, Healthy Living for ME will be offering workshops focused on helping Mainers who are living with diabetes, other conditions, as well as a workshop focused on helping people with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities or Acquired Brain Injuries live a healthy lifestyle. Available across the state, with in-person, virtual, and telephonic options, these workshops are provided to the public through Healthy Living for ME’s partnerships with local organizations and health systems.

“We’re grateful for the partnerships that allow us to continue to bring workshops to Mainers. These workshops offer education and guidance for managing conditions and improving health while importantly providing a supportive space for participants,” said Maija Dyke, Contract and Business Manager of Healthy Living for ME. “We invite any Mainer who is interested in joining these workshops to reach out to us for more information or to register.”

Many of Healthy Living for ME’s workshops are free to the participant, while others have a low cost. For virtual workshops, participants who do not have the necessary technology may be eligible to borrow an iPad from Healthy Living for ME in order to participate.

Healthy Living for ME’s March workshops include:

Living Well with Diabetes (in-person) – This workshop will be held in-person at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta on Thursdays beginning March 3, 2022. It is designed to help people with type 2 diabetes by covering topics such as: dealing with diabetes symptoms, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear, frustration, appropriate exercise, healthy eating, appropriate use of medication and working with healthcare providers. This workshop is provided in partnership with MaineGeneral’s Peter Alfond Prevention and Healthy Living Center.

Better Health Now with Diabetes (by phone) – Participants in this workshop will receive a free mail order toolkit and will work with a certified leader via phone or Zoom at a predetermined time. The workshop is scheduled to begin on March 14, 2022. It is designed to help those who have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes and/or their caregivers. Topics covered include dealing with diabetes symptoms, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear, frustration; appropriate exercise, healthy eating, appropriate use of medication and working with healthcare providers. This workshop is provided in partnership with MaineGeneral’s Peter Alfond Prevention and Healthy Living Center.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program (virtual) – This workshop will be held virtually beginning on March 22, 2022. It is not a diet or exercise class, but a program led by a certified lifestyle coach that provides free health coaching to reduce a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Participants will learn to apply practical strategies to stay motivated, manage stress, prepare food, and avoid negative thoughts. Participants attend 16 weekly sessions followed by every other week sessions for the remainder of the year-long program. Additionally, our Registered Dietician will be available to support participants of the program.

HealthMatters (in-person) – This workshop will be held in-person at the Muskie Community Center in Waterville on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning March 28, 2022. It is designed to help people with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities or Acquired Brain Injuries and their supports live a healthy lifestyle. Through exercise, nutrition and health education activities, this workshop helps participants become stronger and healthier, improve self-advocacy skills and confidence, and connect with peers as they gain the knowledge, motivation and skills needed to create healthy habits that last a lifetime. This workshop is provided in partnership with Bridges Home Services.

Living Well with Diabetes (virtual) – This workshop will be held online on Thursdays beginning March 31, 2022. It is designed to help people with type 2 diabetes by covering topics such as: dealing with diabetes symptoms, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear, frustration, appropriate exercise, healthy eating, appropriate use of medication and working with healthcare providers. This workshop is provided in partnership with SeniorsPlus and the Lewiston/Auburn (L/A) Senior College.

Registration is required for these workshops. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register via our website, www.healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME also welcomes referrals from healthcare providers. Our evidence-based programming can help patients manage and prevent conditions before they become more serious or result in emergency situations.

To learn more about these and other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.