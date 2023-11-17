Hey Jane launches in Maine, expanding reproductive and sexual health care across the state

NEW YORK, NY — This week, Hey Jane, the patient-centered, virtual reproductive and sexual health care clinic, announced the expansion of its services to Maine. Hey Jane provides a wide range of judgment-free reproductive and sexual health care services from the comfort and convenience of your phone, including accessible and safe abortion care, treatment for UTIs, yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, and herpes, as well as birth control and emergency contraception. The launch also makes Hey Jane the first virtual clinic to be providing reproductive and sexual health care – including abortion care – in all of New England.

The expansion is especially important for increasing access to safe abortion care. There are only two in-person abortion clinics in Maine where patients can get an appointment in under a week. This is also true for contraceptive care, with nearly 53,000 people in Maine living in contraceptive deserts.

“Hey Jane’s arrival in New England marks a significant milestone in advancing access to comprehensive reproductive and sexual health services,” said Alyssa Wagner, DNP, RN, APRN, WHNP-BC, Head of Medical at Hey Jane. “Our expert clinical team, coupled with our patient-focused care approach, has already benefited tens of thousands of patients across the country. In some parts of New England, you may need to drive at least 4 hours round-trip to get to the nearest clinic. This requires time and additional expenses that many patients may not have.”

This launch comes at a time when, in many of the states, both elected officials and residents have made it clear that the region stands for supporting, protecting, and expanding the right to access an abortion. New England has become a haven for abortion seekers in the region—and beyond.

“We’re humbled to be able to offer our services in New England, where elected officials continue to work to safeguard abortion access,” said Kiki Freedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Hey Jane. “Their unwavering commitment is why the region has become a haven for care and continues to see an influx of patients following the Dobbs decision. This further underscores the ongoing need to provide additional options. Our goal has always remained the same, to make virtual reproductive and sexual health care, including abortion care, accessible to as many people as possible, and this launch signifies a significant step forward.”

With Hey Jane, patients can receive care with or without insurance. The company accepts select insurance plans and offers income-based sliding-scale pricing based on each patient’s personal and financial circumstances. For medication abortion, Hey Jane also partners with abortion funds to help patients pay for treatment, including the Eastern Massachusetts Abortion Fund.

Hey Jane’s services are available in 16 states, including CA, CO, CT, HI, IL, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, RI, VA, and WA, and the District of Columbia. To learn more about Hey Jane’s services in Maine, visit heyjane.com.

About Hey Jane: We are Hey Jane, a virtual reproductive and sexual health clinic that always puts patients first.

From day one, we’ve been committed to providing safe, discreet medication abortion treatment (no in-person clinic visit necessary)—and have helped more than 30,000 people get the care they need. Today, we offer a range of reproductive and sexual health care services from the comfort and convenience of your phone.

Our in-house clinical care team, composed of board-certified doctors, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, and patient care advocates, is just a text message away. We’re committed to helping you get the care you know you need. Because we believe the best person to make decisions about your body is you.