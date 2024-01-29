Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine bestows Barbara Gavin with 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award

LEWISTON – On November 14, 2023, Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Volunteer Barbara Gavin, received the Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award. This award is presented to two outstanding volunteers (one in the home care setting and the other in the hospice setting) who support activities related to home care and/or hospice care.

The Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine is a nonprofit organization comprised of home care, home health care & hospice providers who work collaboratively to ensure Mainer’s with disabilities and older adults have access to affordable, accessible quality care in the comfort and safety of their own home and community.

On November 14th, the alliance hosted Maine’s home care and hospice community at the Blaine House to celebrate Home Care and Hospice Month and give thanks to outstanding staff and volunteers.

“We came together to celebrate excellence in home care and hospice—both the outstanding staff and the selfless volunteers who profoundly impact the lives of our patients and their families,” Laurie Belden said, Executive Director of the Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine.