Kary Franchetti Appointed Senior Director of Practice Operations

FARMINGTON – Kary Franchetti, has been appointed senior director of practice operations at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Franchetti comes to Franklin from Maine Medical Center, where she enjoyed a long and successful career as director of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine.

Franchetti completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology and administrative science from Colby College, and later a master’s degree in business administration and certificate of graduate study in practice management from the University of Southern Maine.

She also holds a certificate as a medical practice executive from the American College of Medical Practice Executives. And, this past year she participated in the distinguished Health Care Executive Development Fellowship Program with the Advisory Board in Washington, D.C.

In her new role Franchetti is responsible for providing leadership and direction in planning, guiding and coordinating Franklin Health practice operations. As a member of Franklin Memorial Hospital senior leadership team she will contribute to and assist with implementation of strategic planning and business development efforts.

“Having grown up in Livermore Falls, joining the Franklin team feels like a homecoming of sorts,” said Franchetti. “I’m thrilled for this opportunity to lead ambulatory services in a community that is near and dear to my heart.”

Franchetti resides in Turner with her husband David and their two dogs Rondo and Murphy.