LeeAnna Lavoie appointed Healthy Community Coalition director

FARMINGTON – Barbara Sergio, Franklin Community Health Network’s chief operating officer, is pleased to announce the appointment of LeeAnna Lavoie, MPH, CHES, as the director of Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of greater Franklin County.

Lavoie will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of HCC’s operations including program planning, grant development, personnel management, financial stewardship, policy advocacy, and community collaboration and partnerships.

“LeeAnna is passionate about prevention and community health and excited to begin work locally in the area in which she lives,” said Sergio. “She has extensive experience managing public health programs and providing leadership and direction to address community and public health gaps including community health assessments and subsequent implementation plans.

Most recently, Lavoie was the program director of the Maine CDC Tobacco and Substance Use Prevention Control Program, overseeing the statewide prevention services’ portfolio that included efforts for tobacco, substance use, youth engagement, adolescent health, and mass reach health communications.

Prior to that, Lavoie was employed by MaineGeneral for 14 years. She acknowledges those years in health care helped bridge the gap between clinical and public health to improve population health, starting as a drug overdose health educator before taking on more responsibilities and rising to the director of community health.

Lavoie received her master’s degree in public health from the University of Southern Maine and her bachelor’s degree in community health education from the University of Maine at Farmington and she is a certified health education specialist (CHES).

She lives in Jay with her husband and teenage son and her hobbies include playing pickleball, hiking, running and anything to do with the outdoors.