Local Walgreens offering delivery service for select items

MAINE – Walgreens locations across Maine are offering a new program, “1-Hour Guarantee, Or It’s Free,” making access to everyday health and wellness, summer, and house essentials more convenient than ever. This program offers prompt delivery service of grocery and household items; it excludes gift cards, photos, prescriptions, alcohol, and large items.

Walgreens promises items that myWalgreens members order for Same-Day Delivery online or through the myWalgreens app will be delivered within an hour. If items are not received in the hour, members can receive a refund of up to $50.

The local pilot program is available through June 30 in select locations across the state, including Farmington, Livermore Falls, and Rumford.

The delivery service is offered to a limited area surrounding each local store. Shoppers should use this search function to find out if their nearest Walgreens will deliver to their address.

Walgreens will try to offer Delivery for most stores from 9 a.m.–9 p.m., but it varies by store. Upon ordering, shoppers can see product details or their shopping cart for more info. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. for Delivery, Monday through Sunday. If ordering outside of these hours, Walgreens will deliver the order on the next day by noon.

Shoppers can also visit www.walgreens.com/same-day-delivery for more information.

Local participating locations:

7 Portland Street, Rumford

317 Main Street, Farmington

81 Main Street, Livermore Falls