Maine Cancer Foundation awards $580K in cancer screening grants

FALMOUTH – Maine Cancer Foundation recently awarded eight grants, totaling $580,083 to Maine organizations in support of cancer screening projects. Included in the awards is the Healthy Community Coalition in Farmington.

Cancer screening is a vital component of cancer control, increasing the chances of finding cancer early, when treatment is likely to have the most success. Across the U.S., many cancer screenings were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full impact of these delays is yet to be determined, but in order to reduce the impact of cancer, the importance of getting Mainers screened is vital.

In support of these efforts, Maine Cancer Foundation awarded $580,083 to eight organizations across the state to improve cancer screenings. Grant projects will take place over two years and address breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and skin cancer screenings. Awardees include MaineHealth – Healthy Community Coalition in Farmington to reduce barriers to lung cancer screening in Franklin County, $99,824;

Also awarded in Maine are:

· AK Health and Social Services (Lewiston): Boosting Cancer Screening Rates for Immigrants, Refugees and BIPOC Communities in Maine, $15,000

· Greater Portland Health (Portland): Increasing Cancer Screenings Through Culturally Responsive Care, $90,000

· Islands Community Medical Services (Vinalhaven): Increasing Cancer Screenings at ICMS, $100,000

· Maine Family Planning (Augusta): Request to support cervical cancer screening, $28,436

· MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center (Portland): Improving Lung Cancer Mortality Through Increased Screening Capacity at MMC Cancer Institute, $96,823

· New Mainers Public Health Initiative (Lewiston): Cancer Education and Awareness, $50,000

· Penobscot Community Health Center (Bangor): Improving Cervical Cancer Screening in Primary Care, $100,000

“Maine Cancer Foundation is proud to partner with these organizations to increase cancer screenings and ensure cancer is found as early as possible, when outcomes are typically better,” said Katelyn Michaud, MCF’s director of grant-making. “We’re confident that these funds are reaching the areas of Maine that need them most.”