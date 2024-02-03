Maine Center for Palliative Medicine offers a Nurse Practitioner Fellowship

LEWISTON – The Maine Center for Palliative Medicine Nurse Practitioner Fellowship is a one-year program designed to nurture and educate a certified Nurse Practitioner in hospice and palliative care, across a wide range of settings.

Objectives of the MCPM Fellowship:

The NP fellow will receive supervision and conditional independence from faculty through didactic and clinical learning in order to achieve successful board certification in Advanced Hospice and Palliative Nursing.

At the end of the fellowship year, the fellow trained nurse will be able to:

– Provide patient-centered care that is compassionate, culturally sensitive, appropriate, and effective for the treatment of both common and uncommon health conditions.

– Enhance knowledge of established and evolving biopsychosocial, clinical, epidemiological, and nursing sciences and use of evidence-based practice.

– Demonstrate the ability to evaluate one’s own practice and improve outcomes with patients. Based on the best available evidence, constant self-evaluation, and lifelong learning are imperative.

– Facilitate effective communication in collaboration with patients, their families, and inter-professional colleagues.

– Demonstrate commitment to carrying out professional roles and responsibilities while adhering to ethical principles.

– Demonstrate awareness of healthcare systems, fiscal responsibility, and the ability to effectively interface with other resources to optimize care.

– Actively participate in providing leadership in health care now and in the future.

For full information please visit: androscoggin.org/maine-center-for-palliative-medicine/nurse-practitioner-fellowship/

Application period closes on February 16th, 2024. Apply online here.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. We focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androscoggin.org or call the Marketing and Development Office at 777.7740 ext. 1311.