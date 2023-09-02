Maine Falls Prevention Coalition to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week with events

MAINE — Did you know that falling is NOT a normal part of aging?

The Maine Falls Prevention Coalition is committed to empowering all older adults throughout Maine to age well, and that includes avoiding falls. Falls Prevention Awareness Week is Sept. 18-22, and we are partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) throughout the month by offering accessible falls prevention programs, services, and learning opportunities throughout the state.

Falls remain a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older. Falls threaten older adults’ safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs. However, through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based falls prevention programs, and clinical-community partnerships, the number of falls experienced by older adults can be substantially reduced.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Bingocize – Tuesday & Thursday, Sept. 5 – Nov. 9, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Town Office, South China. Bingocize combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education. The program has been shown to increase older adults’ functional fitness, health knowledge, and social engagement.

Living Well with Chronic Pain – Fridays, Sept. 8 – Oct. 13, 10-11 a.m., by phone.

This workshop is designed for people who have a diagnosis of chronic pain, offering strategies for dealing with their symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, pacing activity and rest, and how to evaluate new treatments.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance – Monday & Wednesday, Sept. 11 – Nov. 20, 2-3 p.m., Alfond Youth and Community Center, Waterville. Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health and ability to do things. It is a slow exercise. It is easy to learn and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing, and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. It helps people to relax and feel better.

EnhanceFitness – Monday, Wednesday, & Fridays – Sept. 4 – 29, 8:45-9:45 a.m., Zoom or Monday, Wednesday, & Friday – Sept. 11 – 29, Cohen Community Center, Hallowell. EnhanceFitness is a low-cost, evidence-based group exercise program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. A full hour of fun, EnhanceFitness focuses on dynamic cardiovascular exercise, strength training, balance, and flexibility – everything older adults need to maintain health and function as they age.

Falls Risk Assessment – Tuesday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Muskie Community Center, 38 Gold Street, Waterville.

Falls Risk Assessment – Wednesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell.

Independent Study Package

More people are living longer with one or more health concerns. Research has proven that people can learn skills to effectively manage their health to feel better and maintain their independence. Healthy Living for ME offers several evidence-based independent study packages to help individuals to increase knowledge and improve habits to lead stronger, healthier lives. Available packages include health and wellness, diabetes management, and pain management. To request a free independent study package, please email info@healthylivingforme.org or call 1 (800) 620-6036.

For more information or to register, please visit healthylivingforme.org or call 1 (800) 620-6036.

About the Maine Falls Prevention Coalition: The Maine Falls Prevention Coalition is a collection of organizations and individuals committed to raising awareness of the impact of falls. Through collaboration, networking, and outreach, our mission is to reduce falls, fall-related injuries, and fall-related deaths in the state of Maine. Our vision is to support Maine residents in reducing their risk of falling and live in the community of their choice. For more information or to get involved, contact info@healthylivingforme.org.

About NCOA: The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.