MaineHealth and NAMI offering Youth Mental Health First Aid course

FARMINGTON – NAMI Maine is excited to offer a Youth Mental Health First Aid course in partnership with MaineHealth that is designed for adults who regularly interact with young people.

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is a national best-practice, evidenced-based certification course that is seven hours in length, consisting of two hours of self-paced learning and five hours of instructor-led material virtually over Zoom.

Participants will learn about the common signs and symptoms of mental illness in youth including: anxiety, depression, eating disorders, Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (Adhd), and common signs and symptoms of substance use. They will also learn how to best interact with a child or adolescent in crisis and how to connect that person with help.

The course has been expanded this year to include content on trauma, addiction and self-care, as well as the impact of social media and bullying.

After registering, participants will be notified with login information to MHFA Connect to complete their pre-course work. The Zoom link for the training will also be located in MHFA Connect after the pre-work has been completed.

The virtual part of the training will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Completion of the course leads to a three-year certification issued by the National Council on Behavioral Health.

Anyone with questions may contact NAMI Maine’s coordinator of youth community education, by telephone at 1-800-464-5767, ext. 2318 or email ymhfa@namimaine.org.

To register visit NAMI Maine’s website at https://www.namimaine.org/youthprograms/p/ymhfa03092023