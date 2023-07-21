MaineHealth introduces online scheduling for primary care visits

PORTLAND – Patients at MaineHealth’s 52 primary care practices across Maine and New Hampshire may now schedule primary care office visits through the online MyChart patient portal.

“We’ve heard from our patients that they are looking for flexibility with scheduling. These days, you can schedule everything from a car repair to a restaurant reservation online and we’re pleased to extend that same level of convenience to scheduling a primary care visit,” said Aileen Mickey, MD, president of the MaineHealth Medical Group.

In a survey of MaineHealth patients, more than 70 percent said they would welcome the new scheduling option.

Online scheduling is available 24 hours a day to existing MaineHealth primary care patients who have a MyChart patient portal account. Scheduling by phone remains available. Not all primary care visit types are available for online scheduling. Appointments available to schedule online include vaccines, Medicare annual wellness visits, physical exams and well visits, as well as office visits for new or ongoing health issues. Other appointment types can also be requested through MyChart.

MaineHealth primary care practices include those affiliated with Maine Medical Partners, Southern Maine Health Care, Mid Coast-Parkview Health, LincolnHealth, Pen Bay Medical Center, Waldo County General Hospital, Franklin Community Health Network, Western Maine Health and Memorial Hospital in North Conway, NH.