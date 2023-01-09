MaineHealth offering free Food as Medicine program

FARMINGTON – MaineHealth is offering another round of the free one-year Food as Medicine program (FAM) to support individuals with one or more chronic health conditions who have limited access to healthy food.

The program is facilitated by Kathy Doyon, MSed, a trained health educator from the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County (HCC). The next session begins January 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and includes face-to-face and virtual classes.

The criteria to be eligible for the FAM program include those who: have limited access to affordable healthy food; are age 18+; have a chronic health condition; want to make healthy lifestyle changes; and have a MaineHealth primary care provider, which includes Franklin Health providers.

The program provides access to free healthy food (10 meals weekly for up to a family of 4), peer support, goal setting, healthy cooking classes, recipes, and menu planning. Additionally, participants get helpful resources and information related to their chronic conditions.

One recent participant shared that she really enjoys the class, “I’m finding it really interesting. Kathy has given us a lot of nice recipes, we’re learning different ways to use seasonings and I’m learning a great deal from the class. I’m even reading food labels now too.”

“This new and exciting program is designed to meet people where they are at with their health, provide the right tools, skills and support to make small changes over time to feel better,” said LeeAnna Lavoie, HCC director. “Change can be hard, especially if people don’t have access to the right type of food to help keep them healthy. This program will provide the right food and teach skills to cook healthy, affordable, and most importantly, delicious food! All while being supported by others who are working on similar goals.”

For more information or to sign up email: Kathy.Doyon@mainehealth.org.

The Food as Medicine Program is supported by Hannaford, MaineHealth, and Good Shepherd Food Bank.