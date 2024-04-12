MaineHealth recognized as top place to work

PORTLAND – Citing its comprehensive benefits package, continuing education and training opportunities as well as its investment in community well-being, Becker’s Healthcare on Wednesday named MaineHealth as a top place to work across the entire U.S. health care industry.

The acknowledgement, which can be found here, comes following recognition recently from Forbes, which named MaineHealth one of America’s Best Employers By State and a Best Employer for Women.

In addition to its comprehensive benefits package, MaineHealth has a made a commitment to pay competitive wages to its care team of approximately 23,000, having invested $296 million in annual pay increases for non-executive, non-physician employees since 2020.

“In order to achieve our vision of, ‘Working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,’ we need a great care team, and just as we are committed to supporting our communities, we at MaineHealth recognize the importance of investing in the people who work here,” said Scott Ballard, chief people officer of MaineHealth. “We are pleased that Becker’s Healthcare has chosen to recognize this commitment.”

In its listing, Becker’s had this to say about MaineHealth:

“At MaineHealth, team member wellbeing is just as important as patient wellbeing. The 22,000 employees are offered a total rewards package that addresses physical health and wellbeing, featuring top health plans, a Healthy Paybacks program that rewards wellness activities, and a confidential employee assistance program. The system also supports employee career growth through an emphasis on continued education, with paid training programs, career navigation, early career exploration, internships, tuition reimbursement, tuition management assistance and partnerships with educational institutions. The system demonstrates its commitment to community health via community programs that resulted in over $662 million in services rendered without compensation in 2020 alone. In 2023, the system was named one of America’s Best Employers By State and a Best Employer for Women by Forbes.”