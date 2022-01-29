Mainers invited to join Healthy Living for ME’s February workshops

FARMINGTON – Healthy Living for ME has announced the organization’s February schedule of workshops for Mainers. Available statewide, with in-person, virtual, and telephonic options, the workshops address a variety of health needs such as diabetes, arthritis, chronic pain, and many other chronic or ongoing conditions. The workshops are free and low-cost and are open to adult Mainers of all ages.

“Participating in one of Healthy Living for ME’s workshops can be a great way for people to add education, activity, and even socialization to their winter. With virtual and phone options available, people in every corner of Maine have the opportunity to join our workshops,” said Katherine Mills, Healthy Living for ME Program Coordinator. “We’re always happy to speak with Mainers and answer any questions – just give us a call or email us if you’d like more information or to register for a workshop.”

Many of Healthy Living for ME’s workshops are free to the participant, while others have a low cost. For virtual workshops, participants who do not have the necessary technology may be eligible to borrow an iPad from Healthy Living for ME in order to participate.

The workshops that Healthy Living for ME has starting up in February are:

Better Health Now with Pain is conducted over the phone. The February session is scheduled to begin on February 1st. Participants in this workshop receive a toolkit in the mail and work with a leader either by themselves or in small groups. Topics covered include pacing and planning, medication management, and the Moving Easy Program.

Living Well for Better Health will have three sessions available. All will be held virtually with weekly classes; the first begins on Wednesday, February 2, the second begins on Tuesday, February 15, and the third begins on Thursday, February 24. The workshop helps participants deal with ongoing conditions such as diabetes, COPD, arthritis, and high blood pressure. Topics covered include: handling frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and evaluating new treatments.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance will have two sessions available. The first will be held in-person at SeniorsPlus in Lewiston on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning February 8 and the second will be held virtually on Mondays and Thursdays beginning February 28. This workshop is focused on practicing Tai Chi, which can help you improve balance and health as well as relieve pain.

Living Well with Chronic Pain will be held virtually on Tuesdays from February 8 through March 15. This workshop is designed for people who are dealing with persistent pain such as back pain, post-surgical pain, headaches, and other ongoing pain. Topics covered include: dealing with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and evaluating new treatments.

Better Health Now is conducted over the phone. The February session is scheduled to begin on February 9. Participants in this workshop receive a toolkit in the mail and work with a leader either by themselves or in small groups. Topics covered include: Dealing with frustration, fatigue, pain, and isolation; appropriate exercise; appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and evaluating new treatments.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program is conducted virtually and will begin on February 22. This is not a diet or exercise class, but a program led by a certified lifestyle coach that provides free health coaching to reduce a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Participants will learn to apply practical strategies to stay motivated, manage stress, prepare food, and avoid negative thoughts. Participants attend 16 weekly sessions followed by every other week sessions for the remainder of the year-long program. Additionally, our Registered Dietician will be available to support participants of the program.

Registration is required for these workshops. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register via our website, www. healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME also welcomes referrals from healthcare providers. Our evidence-based programming can help patients manage and prevent conditions before they become more serious or result in emergency situations.

To learn more about these and other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme. org.

Free & Low-cost Workshops Available to Help Mainers Improve Health