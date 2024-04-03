Mainers overwhelmingly support measures to address nursing home crisis, poll finds

AUGUSTA – In a recent poll conducted by Who Will Care? campaign in collaboration with the Maine Health Care Association, Maine people have expressed resounding support for initiatives aimed at addressing the ongoing nursing home crisis in the state. The survey, which polled 400 Mainers, revealed significant concerns and strong backing for measures to bolster nursing home access and quality of care. The polling memo can be found here.

Key findings from the poll include:

• 82% of Mainers polled believe it is worse for seniors and their families if there are far fewer nursing homes available for them to access.

• 84% of Mainers polled believe in increasing MaineCare reimbursement rates to help keep nursing homes open.

• 88% of respondents agree that nursing homes are desperately trying to hire more nurses and nurses’ aides, but can’t find qualified caregivers to fill open positions. Nursing homes are still battling a historic labor crisis and the caregiver shortage is only anticipated to grow in the coming years.

• 86% of respondents agreed that Maine should increase its reimbursement rate to better fund nursing homes.

These results underscore the pressing need for action to support Maine’s nursing homes and ensure that older adults receive the care they deserve. With an overwhelming majority of Mainers recognizing the importance of adequate staffing and funding for nursing homes, it is clear that addressing these challenges must be a priority for policymakers and stakeholders alike.

“We are encouraged by the strong support from Maine voters for measures to address the nursing home crisis,” said Angela Cole Westhoff, President/CEO of the Maine Health Care Association. “It is evident that there is a widespread understanding of the challenges facing our nursing homes, and we urge policymakers to heed the voices of Maine voters and take decisive action to support these critical institutions.”

“Who Will Care?” is a campaign coalition that includes Maine Health Care Association, the Maine Hospital Association, and other health care entities dedicated to the wellbeing of Maine’s older adults. “Who Will Care?” remains committed to advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of older adults and ensure access to high-quality care in nursing homes across Maine.