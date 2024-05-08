Meals on Wheels Distribution Center to relocate

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus announces that their Meals on Wheels (MOW) Distribution Center will be relocating to the Jay Hannaford Plaza in June. The center is currently located in Livermore. The new distribution center is expected to be open by June 21.

Janis Walker, Nutrition Services Director, stated, “The Jay location will provide expanded space to accommodate program growth and enhanced space for staff and volunteers.” Food insecurity is a major issue for older adults and those with disabilities and increases their risk for malnutrition, disease, and the ability to remain in their own home. Food assistance and delivery is an important part of meeting essential needs for older adults.

The MOW program provides nutritious meals for eligible individuals 60 years of age and older and individuals under 60 years of age that have a disability. SeniorsPlus delivers meals to residents throughout Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties and includes a Pets on Wheels component for clients with pets. Individuals who would like to apply for Meals on Wheels, receive additional information or volunteer can call 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.