Mobile outreach continues to offer harm reduction, additional healthcare services

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition’s mobile health unit staff are offering free harm reduction services through December 28. Despite this focus, staff also offer blood pressure checks, body composition analysis and general health and wellness education and resources for visitors at all stops on the schedule.

The schedule for the remainder of the year is as follows:

Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton

Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens)

Nov. 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Plaza, 72 Main St, Livermore Falls

Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton

Dec. 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens)

Dec. 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

Harm reduction services protect the lives of those individuals actively using drugs until they are ready to begin a recovery plan.

Harm reduction services offered include providing: Naloxone, an intranasal medication that can reverse an opioid overdose; hepatitis C and HIV at-home testing kits; wound care supplies; Fentanyl test strips; and safer sex supplies, among others.

For additional information visit the Healthy Community Coalition Facebook page or call 779-3136.