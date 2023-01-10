Mobile outreach offering harm reduction, health coaching, and care connections

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition’s mobile health unit staff are offering free harm reduction services through March. Despite this focus, staff also offer blood pressure checks and general health and wellness education and resources for visitors at all stops on the schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton

Jan. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens)

Jan. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

Feb. 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Plaza, 72 Main St, Livermore Falls

Feb. 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton

Feb. 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens)

Feb 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

March 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Plaza, 72 Main St, Livermore Falls

March 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton

March 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens)

March 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

Harm reduction services protect the lives of those individuals actively using drugs to help reduce the negative impacts of drug use.

Harm reduction services offered include providing: Naloxone, an intranasal medication that can reverse an opioid overdose; hepatitis C and HIV at-home testing kits; wound care supplies; Fentanyl test strips; and safer sex supplies, among others.

For additional information visit, the Healthy Community Coalition Facebook page or call Ashley McCarthy at 207-779-2463.