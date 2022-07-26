Mobile walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered for individuals 18+

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting six adult COVID-19 mobile walk-in vaccine clinics in Franklin County in August. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending can be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first or second dose in a series, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, August 3, 9 a.m. – noon, Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church Street, East Wilton

Thursday, August 11, 1 – 2:30 p.m. United Methodist Economic Ministry Food Bank, 1458 Salem Rd, Salem

Thursday, August 11, 3 – 5:30 p.m. Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

Thursday, August 18, 2 – 5:30 p.m. Fotter’s Market, 157 Main St, Stratton

Tuesday, August 23, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Faith Works Community Outreach, 44 N Main St, Strong

Friday, August 26, 3 – 5:30 p.m. Maine Wood Turning, 1687 New Vineyard Rd, New Vineyard

People over the age of 50 can now get a second booster dose 4 months after their first booster dose to further increase their protection.

Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

For additional information visit, fchn.org/hcc-covid