KINGFIELD – Mt. Abram Regional Corporation is looking for people to join their board of directors. This board is the owner of the building and acts as a community liaison with Mt Abram Regional Health Center which is owned and operated by HealthReach. It’s a great opportunity to support your community requiring very little time. The board meets twice a year.

If you are interested, please contact Judi Hawkes at rjhawkes17@gmail.com or Gisele Chenard at 4gisele@tds.net.