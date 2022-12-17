FARMINGTON – CarePartners Plus (CP+) is a new access to care program offered at Franklin Memorial Hospital. This program offers health insurance with a CoverME.gov Marketplace provider (Community Health Options or Harvard Pilgrim) and MaineHealth Free Care working together to provide free or low-cost health care and prescriptions.
Patients get to choose a Silver-level Marketplace plan that works best for them, plus free or low-cost health care and prescriptions, as well as a case manager if they’d like help navigating the health care system and accessing social services such as general assistance, adult education, clothing, eyeglasses, and SNAP/food resources, among others.
Benefits for patients include:
- Low cost or no monthly insurance premium
- Free health care from MaineHealth providers and from other providers and hospitals that also offer free care
- Free or low-cost medications
- No obligation to keep the insurance for the full year
Those who qualify include:
- Single individuals or families who are U.S. citizens with an annual income at or below $27,180 for single person/$55,500 for family of four (200% of the Federal Poverty Level)
- An asylum seeker or legal permanent resident who is not eligible for MaineCare due to immigration status and has an income under $27,180. These applicants also must have a social security number and a Work Authorization Card
- Patients or spouses who are not offered health insurance through work
All participants must file taxes for the year in which they receive benefits from this program.
If a patient is unable to afford health insurance, please connect with Alison Ouellet, case manager with CarePartners Plus at 779-2834, email Alison.Ouellet@mainehealth.org for assistance in finding the best option for coverage and support.
The Access to Care office is located by the Franklin Memorial Hospital front lobby in room 1065. Walk-ins are also welcome!