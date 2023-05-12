New chaplain joins Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Rev. Susan Taylor has been appointed as chaplain joining Rev. Tim Walmer in providing hospital-based spirituality services.

Taylor received her Divinity master’s degree at Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts after earning her bachelor’s degree in art at the Maine College of Art in Portland.

She is trained in the following ministries: Preaching Excellence II “Bridging the Gap,” Safer Church, and anti-racism awareness, among others. Since April 2017, she’s been a serving as priest-in-charge at St. Andrew’s in Winthrop and as rector since 2021.

In the community, Taylor is a working member of the collaborative art gallery at High Peaks Artisans Guild in Kingfield, and owner of ammataylorfineart.com, a fine art studio where she creates mostly oil paintings and drawings in pencil, charcoal and pastel.

Chaplains respond to the divine and religious needs of patients and their families. They respect the religious and spiritual traditions of all people and are available regardless of religious affiliation.

To learn more visit www.mainehealth.org/Franklin-Community-Health-Network/Patients-Visitors/Chaplain-Services