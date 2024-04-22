New CNA Apprentice opportunity offered at Franklin Community Health Network

FARMINGTON – Franklin Community Health Network is excited to offer a new employment opportunity for individuals looking to become a Certified Nursing Aide (CNA). This is a 36-hour earn-while-you-learn employment opportunity that pays students to attend school to obtain their CNA license.

Successful applicants’ employment for the first 5-7 weeks will be paid classroom hours Tuesday through Thursday as part of an accelerated CNA curriculum followed by paid clinical rotation at Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH). Students will also work one shift per week on the Medical Surgical Unit while in classes.

Upon successful completion of the course, passing the State CNA exam and successful acceptance to the State Registry, participants then pledge to a one-year employment commitment to FMH.

The expected start date is May 13 and interviews are currently taking place. Six to ten individuals will be accepted into the program. A second cohort will begin on July 22. Your first step is to apply! Visit our careers webpage https://www.careersatmainehealth.org/jobs/1813597-cna-apprentice-medical-slash-surgical.

This opportunity may be the first of several health care stackable credentials over time to build your qualifications to help you move along a career pathway or up a career ladder to potentially different and higher-paying jobs, such as a Registered Nurse, Medical Assistant, or Certified Surgical Technician.

For more information reach out to Tania Dawson, MSN, RN, CHPN, FMH clinical resource manager at 779-2554. She would be happy to help!