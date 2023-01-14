New CNA apprentice opportunity offered

FARMINGTON – Franklin Community Health Network is excited to offer a new employment opportunity for individuals looking to become a Certified Nursing Aide (CNA). This is a 36-hour learn-while-you-earn employment opportunity that pays students to attend school to obtain their CNA license.

Successful applicants’ employment for the first 5-7 weeks will be paid classroom hours Monday through Thursday as part of an accelerated CNA curriculum offered through a partnership with Spruce Mountain Adult Education, followed by paid clinical rotation hours at Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH).

Upon successful completion of the course, passing the State CNA exam and successful acceptance to the State Registry, participants then pledge to a one-year employment commitment to FMH.

The expected start date is Feb. 21 and interviews are currently place. Six to ten individuals will be accepted into the program.

This opportunity may be the first of several health care stackable credentials over time to build up the individual’s qualifications to help them move along a career pathway or up a career ladder to potentially different and higher-paying jobs, such as a registered nurse.

Visit our careers webpage to apply https://www.careersatmainehealth.org/jobs/1399275-cna-apprentice-medical-slash-surgical

For more information reach out to Tania Dawson, MSN, RN, CHPN, FMH clinical resource manager at 779-2554.