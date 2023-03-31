New orthopedic surgeon joins Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON – Ian Dickey, MD, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as an orthopedic surgeon who is providing patient care at Franklin Health Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery at the hospital.

Dr. Dickey was most recently employed as an orthopedic surgeon in Colorado at Anschutz Medical Center and the Department of Veterans Affairs at Eastern Colorado Health Care. Prior to that, he provided orthopedic care for 11 years at Eastern Maine Medical Center. Since 2015, he has worked as a consultant with the Massachusetts-based company ConforMIS in developing personalized knee replacements.

“My approach to care is a collaborative one. The patient-physician dyad is paramount and one that sees the two working in concert towards the best outcome, with the relationship being one in which each side directs and shares input on options and treatment choices,” said Dr. Dickey. “And above all, able to share a laugh and a smile.”

After completing his medical degree and internship at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Dr. Dickey completed an orthopedic residency at McGill University Department of Surgery in Montreal. In 2003, he also completed a fellowship in orthopedic oncology and adult reconstruction at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Dr. Dickey resides in Bangor, where he founded the charity Chords for Cure to support Maine children fighting cancer and is chair of the Bangor Fourth of July Celebration organizing committee.

At Franklin Health Orthopedics, Dr. Dickey joins colleagues: F. Lincoln Avery, MD; Zachary Blakeman, DPM; Steven Coates, PA-C; Thomas Pulling, MD; and Lillian Taylor, PA. Franklin Health Orthopedics offers a full range of sports medicine, podiatry and orthopedic services, including joint replacement surgery, fracture care, joint injection and general orthopedic concerns.