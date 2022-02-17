New PT joins Allied Physical Therapy team

FARMINGTON – Allied Physical Therapy is delighted to welcome Kathi Stanzel back to our Physical Therapy team. Stanzel previously worked at Allied PT, first as an aide, and then as a Physical Therapist.

She says she is “thrilled to return to a family-owned practice that supports community wellness, teamwork, and patient centered care.” Clinic owner and Physical Therapist Justin Longhurst says they are overjoyed to have Stanzel join the practice.

“Kathi is going to be a great asset to our team, and we are so happy to have her. It’s been amazing to see how many patients have worked with her in the past and were excited to see her return,” she said.

A deep interest in anatomy and physiology, along with working as a PT Aide led Stanzel to choose physical therapy as a career. She enjoys working with each individual patient to help them heal. “What works for one person may or may not work for the next person with similar presentation,” Stanzel says. “I am able to spend time with each person to address their particular situation and empower them to work on improving the function on their body.” Stanzel also has a special certification as a pelvic health physical therapist. Pelvic health physical therapy focuses on helping women, men, and children who may suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, which includes symptoms such as urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic pain, and bed-wetting. “Many do not realize this type of therapy is available,” says Stanzel. “Physical Therapy at its core is designed to help people optimize their function, whether that is for work, leisure, school, or personal relationships.” Stanzel enjoys working one on one with individuals to restore functional activities, educate them about how the body works, and improve their lives. She also applies this knowledge to her own hobbies of all-season running, hiking, biking, swimming, cross-country skiing, and sledding with her two daughters.

Allied Physical Therapy offers outpatient physical and occupational therapy. Questions about how physical therapy can help you? Allied PT is accepting new patients and can get you scheduled by calling 207-778-6469.