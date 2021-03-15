Newsweek names Franklin Memorial Hospital to Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 List

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital was recently named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals for providing exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families.

“It is nice to see this level of national recognition highlighting what most of us are already aware of—we have an outstanding women’s care team including our dedicated OB/GYN and midwife providers, Maternal Child Unit nurses and staff, and the nurses and staff in our women’s care practice,” said Dr. Ryan Knapp, FMH interim chief medical officer. “It is great to know that they are meeting the health care needs for expecting families in our community.”

Hospitals were recognized based on the results of the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey conducted by The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit that monitors the quality and safety of hospitals. This includes achieving lower rates of C-Sections, early elective delivery, and episiotomy, as well as assuring bilirubin screening for all newborns and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

The doctors and nurse midwife at Franklin Health Women’s Care offer special medical expertise for care during pregnancy and childbirth, delivering approximately 250 babies each year at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

“It’s a privilege to serve the families in our community, said Dr. Susan Kearing, a provider at Franklin Health Women’s Care. “We are dedicated to providing excellent care that meets and exceeds the highest, evidence-based medical standards and I couldn’t be more pleased to see all of our care team members being honored for what they do every day to support new families and their babies.”

The birthing experience for families who choose to deliver at Franklin Memorial begins well before the baby’s birth, with a registered nurse prenatal visit and tour of the unit for all first-time mothers. Group visits supporting pregnancy are also offered, as well as preparation for childbirth classes that cover the labor and birth process in detail.

FMH was one of just 217 facilities across the country to receive the prestigious accolade.

Franklin Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network, is part of the MaineHealth family, a not-for-profit integrated health system that is the largest health system in northern New England.