Open enrollment for Mainers affordable health care begins November 1

FARMINGTON – Open Enrollment for 2022 health coverage will look different this year as Maine individuals and families will be able to use the Marketplace called “CoverME.gov” to explore health plan options, and shop and enroll in insurance with many qualifying for Federal financial assistance to make premiums more affordable.

Open Enrollment begins November 1, 2021 and ends January 15, 2022. Community members will be able to use their previous account information from Healthcare.gov to sign in and finish setting up their new account on CoverME.gov.

For those who are already enrolled in a health insurance plan through HealthCare.gov and who elected to have their coverage automatically renewed, their 2022 information, application, and coverage will automatically convert to CoverME.gov on November 1.

This year individuals will have a choice from 71 plans on the state-based platform to look at health coverage plans and estimated monthly cost by entering simple information such as age, zip code and estimated 2022 income.

Anyone with questions regarding coverage or needing assistance with enrolling, may contact Patty Lovell from Western Maine Community Action at 860-4482 or via email plovell@wmca.org or Ashley McCarthy from Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County at 779-2463 or email amccarthy1@fchn.org.

Free, unbiased, confidential assistance is available virtually or in person throughout the state of Maine. For more information visit https://CoverME.gov