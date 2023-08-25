Orthopedic surgeon joins Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON – Andrew Crapser, MD, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) medical staff as an orthopedic surgeon who is providing patient care at Franklin Health Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery at the hospital.

Dr. Crapser was most recently employed at St. Lawrence Health in New York. He specializes in sports injuries, and knee and shoulder arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Crapser completed a master’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology at Johns Hopkins University before attending Dartmouth Medical School. He completed his orthopedic residency at McGill University followed by fellowships in sports medicine and knee and shoulder reconstruction at Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center.

“With the recent addition of orthopedic surgeons Dr. Ian Dickey and now Dr. Crapser, we’re highly qualified to serve those needing treatment for specific orthopedic concerns including advanced joint replacement surgery, close to home,” said Dr. Ross Isacke, FMH chief medical officer.

Franklin Health Orthopedics offers a full range of sports medicine, podiatry and orthopedic services. Dr. Crapser joins colleagues: Ian Dickey, MD; Zachary Blakeman, DPM; Steven Coates, PA-C; Thomas Pulling, MD; and Lillian Taylor, PA; in staffing the medical practice.