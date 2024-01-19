Patrick Dempsey to attend the 24th Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Actor and founder of the Dempsey Center, Patrick Dempsey will attend the 24th Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit, Sugarloaf’s premier fundraising event, on Saturday, January 27, 2024. He will join in the events all weekend long representing the Dempsey Center, a beneficiary of this year’s event.

The Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit provides an opportunity for Sugarloafers, old and new, to join forces in the fight against cancer by participating in fundraisers including the Charity Challenge, a ski event where participants fundraise to earn incentives and exclusive prizes. The Summit also features off-mountain activities such as Raffle for a Cure to win a 2-year season pass to Sugarloaf, a charity gala, raffle and live auctions. The funds raised will go to support three organizations that help Mainers facing cancer: Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, Maine Cancer Foundation, and the Dempsey Center.

Over the past 23 years, the Charity Summit has raised over $3.5 million for Maine charities. This year event organizers aim to exceed $400,000 through collective fundraising efforts.

For more information on the Charity Summit, please visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org.

The Dempsey Center was founded by actor, Patrick Dempsey, in 2008 after his mother’s experience with cancer and as a way to give back to his hometown community of Lewiston, Maine. Today, the Dempsey Center has grown to two locations in Lewiston and South Portland, Maine, a hospitality home in Portland, Maine, and has adapted to providing robust support virtually via Dempsey Connects. Our programs provide a wide range of holistic support that address the physical, functional, social, and emotional well-being of people impacted by cancer. All services are provided at no cost to cancer patients, survivors, care partners, family members, and friends. Learn more by visiting DempseyCenter.org.

Maine Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine. MCF leads a statewide effort to advance the most promising and effective cancer-fighting efforts available to the people of Maine through a combination of grant-based financial support and coalition building. 100% of funds raised by the Foundation are used to benefit the people of Maine.

Named after the late wife of Sugarloafer Peter Webber, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasounds, clinical and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Services are available in two convenient locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls. For more information on the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center please visit fchn.org/services/breast-care.

Located in Carrabassett Valley, ME, Sugarloaf is largest ski resort in the East, home to the only lift-serviced above treeline skiing and riding. Part of the Boyne Resorts family, Ikon and The Mountain Collective season pass portfolio, Sugarloaf is also debuting the largest terrain expansion and slope side residential development opportunities since the late 1970s on West Mountain. Follow: www.sugarloaf.com, www.facebook.com/sugarloaf, and twitter.com/sugarloafmaine.