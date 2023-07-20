Physician joins Franklin Health Internal Medicine

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Liia Doumanovskaia, MD, has joined Franklin Health Internal Medicine. Besides primary care, her clinical interests include treatment of acute and chronic health problems including high blood pressure, diabetes and lung diseases, and prophylactic measures to support general health.

“I am blessed meeting a lot of interesting people working in an outpatient practice. Everyone has a different story,” said Dr. Doumanovskaia. “I am trying to treat a person with an illness, rather than an illness in a person. I greatly appreciate my patients participation and input in the treatment process.”

Dr. Doumanovskaia received her medical degree from Ural State Medical Academy, Sverdlovsk, Russia, followed by residency training at Ural Scientific Research Institute of Traumatology, Russia. She later completed a residency in the U.S. at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, Internal Medicine Program, in Far Rockaway, New York. Dr. Doumanovskaia is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Doumanovskaia joins colleagues: Rebecca Bolduc, FNP; Jennifer Couture, DO; John Daggett, MD; Stephen Goss, DO; Stacy Hershfeld, DO; Sarah Lachapelle, PA-C; Robert O’Reilly, DO; Vanessa Smith, APRN-FNP; and Ryan Pelton, LCSW in staffing the practice.

To learn more visit www.mainehealth.org/Franklin-Community-Health-Network/Services/Internal-Medicine