Public invited to discuss Community Health Needs Assessment

FARMINGTON – Franklin Community Health Network and Franklin County community partners and stakeholders are hosting a forum for the Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to discuss the Franklin County health profile on Wednesday, November 3 from 5-7 p.m. virtually via Zoom.

The Franklin County health profile contains more than 200 data points that describe health outcomes, health behaviors, health care access and quality, and the social, community, and physical environments that affect our health.

Organizers want to hear from the public regarding their thoughts on the health of Franklin County, and together with their neighbors, identify the top health concerns, the populations most at risk, as well as the resources needed and gaps to address the concerns. This feedback will be used as guidance to create hospital-specific health improvement plans in the spring of 2022.

“We want to open the door for discussions about how we can work together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” said Barbara Sergio, FCHN chief operating officer. “We want community members to share their perspectives on what they see as our biggest health issues.”

To register for the forum, please sign up at https://jsi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcod-6hqDIjGtSVaaPIaXrXT1mfJ7UPDj62

For additional information regarding the Franklin County forum, contact Ellen Thorne at 779-2357 or email ethorne@fchn.org.

About the shared CHNA

MaineHealth, Northern Light Health, Central Maine Healthcare and MaineGeneral Health have partnered to create the Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment with additional support from the Maine CDC. CHNA is a snapshot of issues impacting population and community health and is made up of a series of county health profiles including 210 data points that describe health outcomes, health behaviors, health care access and quality, and the social, community and physical environments that affect our health. The community forums, taking place now thru November, are an opportunity for members of the public to share their views on which health needs hospitals and public health agencies should focus on in the coming years. Previous forums were held in 2018 and 2015.