Public Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine clinic taking place Saturday May 8

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting a public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington for individuals age 18 or older. Vaccines are provided at no cost.

For those getting the vaccine, details follow that should know about:

Everyone entering should wear a mask and be screened for symptoms. Once inside you’ll be given a hospital mask to wear.

Bring a form of identification and an insurance card, though the latter is not required.

Those getting vaccinated will need to wait 15-30 minutes after the shot before leaving; the entire process should take about 40 minutes.

Individuals will receive the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. A second appointment will be made for June 5 at the same location.

Don’t go to the vaccine clinic if you are experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

The vaccines are being administered by NorthStar EMS, Maine Emergency Medical Services, and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.