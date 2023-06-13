Rangeley Congregational Church partners with American Red Cross to host community blood drive, July 5

RANGELEY – Rangeley Congregational Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at “The Barn” at 4 High Street.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 864-3951 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org

“Rangeley Congregational Church is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Sue Downes-Borko, local coordinator. “This blood drive is our way of giving our community an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.