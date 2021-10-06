Rangeley Family Medicine welcomes Physician Assistant Els Sincebaugh

RANGELEY – Staff at Rangeley Family Medicine welcomed Els Sincebaugh, PA-C, this September. She brings 21 years of experience in both urgent care and family medicine practice.

Els Sincebaugh hails from New Jersey, where she first joined the medical field. She earned her Master’s degree in Physician Assistant studies from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She possesses a diverse background that spans internal medicine, occupational medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, pain management, and physiatry. Els is a welcome addition to the HealthReach team and the Rangeley community.

Els Sincebaugh joins Dr. Diane Zavotksy and licensed clinical social worker Angela Kristoff. Our clinicians offer medical and behavioral health services to patients of all ages. Our Rangeley practice has proudly served area residents and visitors from Rangeley, Madrid, Magalloway, Sandy River, and both Dallas and Lincoln Plantations – as well as surrounding towns – since its founding in 1994.

Rangeley Family Medicine is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access to everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 46-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources. The contents above are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the official views of or an endorsement by, the HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.