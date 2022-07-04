Register by July 12: Somerset Career & Technical Center hosting Summer Scrub Club

FARMINGTON – Somerset Career & Technical Center is hosting Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from Aug. 8-10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

A sampling of careers explored may include: physical therapy, athletic trainer, nursing, laboratory technician, dentistry, emergency medical services, and more.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations such as dental simulation, athletic taping, first aid, and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR, First Aid, and Stop the Bleed.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the Redington Fairview General Hospital Education Department at 474-5121 or email workforcetraining@rfgh.net. Registration deadline is July 12.

This program is sponsored by the Western Maine Area Health Education Center (AHEC) hosted by Franklin Memorial Hospital, as well as Redington Fairview General Hospital, Somerset Career & Technical Center, and Jobs for Maine Graduates.