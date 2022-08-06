RLHT to host Edible and Medicinal Mushroom Workshop on Aug. 27



RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will host its annual mushroom workshop on Aug. 27 in Rangeley.

Taught by expert Greg Marley, this day-long workshop is devoted to building the skills needed to identify common mushrooms and to begin a lifetime of wild mushrooming. The class will combine lecture and outdoor experience to look at identification features, ecology, and the seasonal occurrence of mushrooms. Participants should be prepared for a hike and a fun learning day and are invited to bring fresh specimens of mushrooms from their property.

“Maine offers a great opportunity to collect world-class edible mushrooms sustainably as you enjoy a walk through the woods and fields. The only thing standing in the way is having the knowledge and confidence to tell the good edible mushrooms from those that can sicken you,” Marley said.

Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing, and teaching mushrooms for over 45 years. He is the founder of Mushrooms for Health, a small company providing medicinal mushroom education and products made with Maine medicinal mushrooms. Marley is the author of Mushrooms for Health; Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi, and the award-winning Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares; The Love Lore, and Mystic of Mushrooms. As a volunteer mushroom identification consultant to Poison Centers across New England since 2001, Marley provides expertise in mushroom poisoning cases.

Registration is required to attend this workshop, and space is limited. Visit rlht.org/events to register and to learn more!