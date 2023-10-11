Safe Voices announces speaker for annual Fall Fête

AUBURN – Safe Voices is hosting its annual Fall Fête and Community Awards on Oct. 19 in Auburn. Safe Voices friends and supporters will gather in the ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch to celebrate organizations and individuals who have worked to support survivors of domestic abuse, sex trafficking, and sexual exploitation in Maine. This year’s theme is “Maine Gems” — honoring the people, work, and communities that make Maine special.

“Each year, this event celebrates the community that does this work together,” said Safe Voices executive director Elise Johansen. “It’s such an honor to take this night to recognize Safe Voices employees, partners, and volunteers who make supporting survivors a priority in their everyday work.”

Joining Safe Voices will be Dr. Connie Adler, board chair of Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights, who will speak about the history of the movement to support survivors of domestic violence in Maine as well as the intersection between limitations on bodily autonomy and domestic violence. Dr. Adler has provided healthcare for women in Maine for over 30 years. She has won the Maine Women’s Fund Leadership Award, the Maine Medical Association’s award for humanitarian services, and was inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

The cocktail hour from 5-6pm will be open to all and presented with the L/A Metro Chamber of Commerce as their monthly Business After Hours event, with ticketed programming starting at 6pm. At the gem-themed event, guests will enjoy a full buffet and cash bar, photo booth, and a silent auction featuring a 4-night stay at an oceanfront cottage, jewelry, a family membership to the Portland Museum of Art, and more.

To ensure equitable access for community members and neighbors, tickets are being sold on a sliding scale from $25-$75 and can be purchased at bit.ly/tickets_SV. To find out where you fall on the sliding scale, there is a guide included on the ticket page. For organizations interested in purchasing a table, which includes eight tickets, please contact Grace Kendall at gkendall@safevoices.org.

Event: Safe Voices Fall Mixer & Awards Ceremony

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 5pm-8pm

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn, Maine